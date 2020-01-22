Firefighters and police officers fanned out across Los Angeles early this morning after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck two miles north-northeast of Granada Hills, but no major infrastructure damage was reported.

The quake was reported at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Caltech Seismological Laboratory.

The temblor was described as everything from a "nudge" to a good "shake" by Eastside residents who took to Twitter after the quake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into its earthquake emergency mode with "fire department vehicles and helicopters patrolling our 470 square- mile jurisdiction to identify any damage or emergency needs," the department's Nicholas Prange said.

As of 12:45 a.m., "LAFD has concluded the systematic survey of the City of Los Angeles by ground and air, and is pleased to report that no major infrastructure damage was noted by our personnel in the City of Los Angeles, and that there has been no loss of life or serious injury that we can directly attribute to the... earthquake," Prange said.

The fire department has resumed normal operations.

"We ask you to use (this) quake as a reminder to be prepared," Prange said.

Los Angeles police also reported no damage or injuries.

Good little house-shaking quake in Eagle Rock just now. — John Wiseman (@lemonodor) January 22, 2020

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

That earthquake was a weird one. on the couch watching tv w/ my dog on my lap & it felt like a ghost snuck up & punched the cushion behind me! Scared the shit out of me! Didn’t feel like a normal 1 so I didn’t know if it was 1 at first! 😳#earthquake #silverlake #LA #losangeles — Sarah (@Goblins_Nest) January 22, 2020

The tiniest of nudges here in Atwater Village 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/XWW61qeXbE — Chazz Sutton (@chazzsutton) January 22, 2020

So that was an #earthquake Kind of felt like someone dropped a piano next to my apartment. Los Feliz. Not my first one. I've felt one that shook my apartment and one that rolled like a wave. It lasted 2 seconds. — Laura Ann Tull (@LauraAnnTull) January 22, 2020