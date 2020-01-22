Granada Hills quake shake map
Source: U.S. Geological Survey

Firefighters and police officers fanned out across Los Angeles early this morning after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck two miles north-northeast of Granada Hills, but no major infrastructure damage was reported.

The quake was reported at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Caltech Seismological Laboratory.

The temblor was described as everything from a "nudge" to a good "shake"  by Eastside residents who took to Twitter after the quake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into its earthquake emergency mode with "fire department vehicles and helicopters patrolling our 470 square- mile jurisdiction to identify any damage or emergency needs," the department's Nicholas Prange said.

As of 12:45 a.m., "LAFD has concluded the systematic survey of the City of Los Angeles by ground and air, and is pleased to report that no major infrastructure damage was noted by our personnel in the City of Los Angeles, and that there has been no loss of life or serious injury that we can directly attribute to the... earthquake," Prange said.

The fire department has resumed normal operations.

"We ask you to use (this) quake as a reminder to be prepared," Prange said.

Los Angeles police also reported no damage or injuries.

