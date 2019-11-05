Good Afternoon!

It's Tuesday, Nov. 5. Thanks for joining us today.

Here are some headlines, tweets, and notes for you:

Jurors today found a man guilty in the 1980 murder of Stephanie Sommers in her Silver Lake apartment, according to City News Service. Harold Anthony Parkinson, 60, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 2. Here's the full version of the story.

L.A. County will conduct a study of future improvements of the East L.A. Civic Center campus under a motion approved by the Board of Supervisors. The Civic Center on 3rd Street is home to several government buildings and is the site of numerous public events. "There are many improvements that would make the campus safer, more inclusive, and provide greater accessibility," said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who requested the study.