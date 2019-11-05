Good Afternoon!
It's Tuesday, Nov. 5. Thanks for joining us today.
Here are some headlines, tweets, and notes for you:
Jurors today found a man guilty in the 1980 murder of Stephanie Sommers in her Silver Lake apartment, according to City News Service. Harold Anthony Parkinson, 60, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 2. Here's the full version of the story.
L.A. County will conduct a study of future improvements of the East L.A. Civic Center campus under a motion approved by the Board of Supervisors. The Civic Center on 3rd Street is home to several government buildings and is the site of numerous public events. "There are many improvements that would make the campus safer, more inclusive, and provide greater accessibility," said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who requested the study.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.