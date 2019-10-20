A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Veteran L.A. Park Ranger Capt. Alberto Torres died after apparently suffering a heart attack. He worked for the Park Rangers for 40 years, serving in numerous positions, including that as of acting chief. He also reportedly helped create the citywide unit that focuses on homeless outreach and cleanup, the station reported. Torres collapsed at Ranger Headquarters at the Griffith Park Visitor Center after patrolling San Fernando Valley area parks near the Saddle Ridge Fire, said CBS2. He died the next morning at a hospital in Glendale. The Eastsider

The effort to extend the 710 Freeway through El Sereno to Pasadena has looked pretty dead for awhile. Now a new state law is really ending it for good. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 7, which sets a number of guidelines for properties owned by Caltrans. Among the other mandates of the new law: The section of the 710 from Alhambra Avenue in Los Angeles to California Boulevard in Pasadena will be removed from the California freeway and expressway system on Jan. 1, 2024. Pasadena Star-News

The story behind a love triangle in Atwater Village that exploded into a double-homicide and suicide in November 2018. Eric Krause was working with girlfriend Kandince Cuellar as a home-care aid for a man in Atwater Village, when Krause shot Cuellar and her lover Geoff Garland, before turning the shotgun on himself. It's a story linked to a homeless encampment along the L.A. River, and the culture of methamphetamine. L.A. Times

Lowriders gathered in East L.A. to pay their last respects to the owner of the most famous lowrider in L.A. history. Jesse Valadez, Jr. - who died in September at age 45 from cancer - inherited the famous Gypsy Rose from his father, Jesse Valadez, Sr. The car came to national attention by appearing in the opening credits of the TV show "Chico and the Man," and eventually became the first lowrider inducted into the Historic Vehicle Association. ABC 7

Forever 21 is cutting 1,170 jobs at its Mission Road complex Lincoln Heights, but will offer those workers jobs at its distribution and e-commerce facility in Perris - more than 60 miles east of Lincoln Heights. The fast-fashion retailer filed for bankruptcy last month, and job cuts in Lincoln Heights will become permanent as of Jan. 20, 2020. L.A. Business Journal

An allegedly intoxicated driver was placed under arrest after apparently traveling the wrong way for several miles down the northbound lanes of the 2 Freeway. The wrong-way driver was seen going as fast as 90 mph as he headed south on the northbound 2 Freeway between Mountain Avenue in Glendale and the Verdugo Road exit in Glassell Park, where he was pictured being placed under arrest by a CHP officer. The Eastsider

The twin brothers whose restaurant once received a Kitchen Nightmares makeover by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay have closed The Capri, a longtime pizzeria and Italian restaurant in Eagle Rock. Standing outside their restaurant on their last night in September, brothers Jeff and Jim Thiel recorded a Facebook video in which they said farewell to customers, sang Garth Brooks' Friends in Low Places and thanked Ramsay. The Eastsider

A temporary moratorium on "no-fault" evictions proposed by Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell is moving forward in the City Council. The Council has now asked the city attorney to develop a pair of emergency ordinances, NBC LA said. This comes in anticipation of the state's new Tenant Protections Act, which will limit rent increases and arbitrary evictions in certain buildings throughout the state. Many speculate that landlords may be in a hurry to evict tenants in some non-rent controlled buildings before the law goes into effect in January. L.A. Times

Travelers far from home may find genuine East L.A.-style Mexican food in an unlikely spot - Seoul, South Korea, served up by a man who can never come back to America. Christian Morales was born in Korea, but raised by a Mexican abuela in East L.A. After a career in drug dealing and a couple of arrests, he was eventually deported. Now he and his wife run El Pino 323 - which now has a staff of 12, including two who just make tortillas from scratch. L.A. Times

The underside of the 5 Freeway may seem like an unlikely spot for religious services. But every Sunday, Cypress Park's Iglesia Evangelica Pentecostes "El Verbo de Dios" (The Word of God) congregation meets there - down the street from their usual house of worship - to offer services for the nearby day laborer as well as anyone else living along the Los Angeles River. The Eastsider

Would you want to live on Alvarado Street? Developers certainly hope so. About 300 units of housing are currently under construction or in the planning stages on an approximately six-block stretch of the frequently unsightly thoroughfare. The projects include market-rate apartments and units reserved for low-income tenants. The Eastsider

If you have a spare $34 million, you could become the owner of the Mohawk Collective. That's the restaurant and retail complex on Sunset near Alvarado that is home to Starbucks, The Habit, Revelator Coffee and several other tenants. A sales listing says Mohawk Collective "encapsulates the independent, maverick-minded neighborhood of Echo Park," even though most of the tenants belong to large and small chains headquartered someplace else. LoopNet

An earthquake in Compton was felt across the Eastside Friday, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the jolt, which took place one day after earthquake drills were held statewide during the 12th Annual California Shakeout. The Eastsider

The Silver Lake flea market is no longer being held in Silver Lake. Silverlake Flea has moved to Echo Park, in a parking lot behind Taix French Restaurant. After operating for about a dozen years in the playground of Micheltorena Street School in Silver Lake, the flea market had a dispute with the school district over a rent increase. Silverlake Flea founder Fiora Boes accused L.A. Unified of breaching their agreement, "shutting down the Silverlake Flea Market overnight with no warning." A spokesperson for L.A. Unified said the fees paid to use the Micheltorena playground are now similar to what others pay to use school property across the district. The Eastsider

A 25-year-old homeless woman was found dead in an encampment in Eagle Rock, near East Broadway and the 2 Freeway. There were no signs of trauma or foul play. The Eastsider

Singer and actress Demi Lovato is mourning the death of her friend Thomas Trussell III, a male model found dead earlier this month in the Super 8 Motel on Sunset Boulevard. On her Instagram Stories, Lovato wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the 31-year-old Trussell, "Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease." Trussell's cause of death, however, has not yet been determined, according to the county coroner. Radar