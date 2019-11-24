Good Evening!
It's Sunday, Nov. 24. Hope your weekend went well. You can expect Monday to be much cooler, with highs only in the 60s, and rain is forecast for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.
Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and inbox today.
Congratulations to Highland Park's Franklin High football team. They will face Canoga Park in a Division II playoff game next weekend.
#HighlandPark our panthers are going to the Championship!💙🐾 See you Saturday, November 30 at 2:30 in El Camino College! Franklin will play Canoga Park! @lausd_ldc @Jackie4LAUSD @TheEastsiderLA @blvdsentinel @fhspantherftbll pic.twitter.com/mt8GmaSRuR— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) November 24, 2019
Expect lighter traffic this week as L.A. Unified campuses will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Also, there will be no classes this week at Cal State L.A.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.