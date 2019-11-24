Good Evening!

It's Sunday, Nov. 24.  Hope your weekend went well. You can expect Monday to be much cooler, with highs only in the 60s, and rain is forecast for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. 

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and inbox today.

Water main break in Elysian Park

Looks like a water pipe broke in Elysian Park this afternoon. Water was seen flowing down trails and park roads as well as on Scott Avenue and Portia Street. Thanks to Jaymee Christopherson and Mariel Garza for sending in the photos.

1 of 3

Congratulations to Highland Park's Franklin High football team.  They will face Canoga Park in a Division II playoff game next weekend. 

Expect lighter traffic this week as L.A. Unified campuses will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Also, there will be no classes this week at Cal State L.A. 

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments