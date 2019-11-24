Good Evening!

It's Sunday, Nov. 24. Hope your weekend went well. You can expect Monday to be much cooler, with highs only in the 60s, and rain is forecast for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and inbox today.

Congratulations to Highland Park's Franklin High football team. They will face Canoga Park in a Division II playoff game next weekend.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Expect lighter traffic this week as L.A. Unified campuses will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Also, there will be no classes this week at Cal State L.A.