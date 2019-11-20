Good Afternoon!

It's Wednesday, Nov. 20.  We've broken out the hot chocolate in The Eastsider HQ on a cold and wet morning.  The forecast indicates you can expect more showers and thundershowers during the rest of the day.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and inbox today:

This morning's showers have been relatively light, but it's the first significant rain to fall in L.A. in months. Shortly after 9 am a band of heavier rains and thunderstorms moved through Echo Park and dropped hail in Angeleno Heights (thanks to Staci Eddy for her photo), Chinatown and Downtown. There were also reports of some brief power outages in Northeast L.A. as well as a Spectrum cable outage that may or may not be connected to the weather.

Hail in Angeleno Heights

Light hail accumulated on this porch in Angeleno Heights

 Photo by Staci Eddy

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments