City Council Elections

A dozen candidates have filed paperwork to run in the Council District 1 and 13 elections on June 7.

Councilman Gil Cedillo is seeking his third term to represent Council District 1. Candidates seeking to oust him are public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez, community organizer Ronald Duarte, businessman and former LAUSD employee Jesse Rosas and Westlake North Neighborhood Council member Elaine Alaniz, a filmmaker and crisis responder.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell is running for a third term to represent Council District 13. People seeking to take O'Farrell's seat were community organizer Al Corado; Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Johnson; labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez; self-identified defense sales representative Carlos Flowers; Kate Pynoos, former homelessness policy adviser to Councilman Mike Bonin; adjudicator Chad Michael Manuel; and housing rights advocate and Rampart Village Neighborhood Council President Rachael Rose Luckey.

Candidates still need to gather signatures of at least 500 voters to get their names on the ballot.

Unions Split over Candidates

Two powerful labor unions are backing rival candidates in this year's race to represent Council District 13, which stretches from Echo Park to Hollywood. Last year, Unite Here Local 11, which represents hotel and other service industry workers, endorsed one of its own organizers, Hugo Soto-Martinez. "He is an experienced, compassionate, and effective leader who knows how to get things done for the residents of CD 13," said Local 11.

But this week, SEIU Local 721, Southern California's largest public employee union, backed incumbent Mitch O'Farrell in the June 7 primary. Local 721 also endorsed incumbent Gil Cedillo in the Council District 1 race.

Kevin De Leon at 8%

When asked who they would vote for mayor this June, only 8% of voters said they would cast their ballots for Council District 14 representative Kevin de Leon, said the L.A. Times. De Leon, whose district includes Eagle Rock and Boyle Heights, was tied with L.A. shopping center owner Rick Caruso, but polled higher than Councilman Joe Busciano and City Attorney and Mike Feuer.

Congresswoman Karen Bass attracted much more support, with 32% saying she had their vote. But an even larger percentage, 40%, remain undecided.

School Board Race

Eight candidates filed paperwork to run in the race for Board District 2, currently held by Monica Garcia, who is termed out of office. The candidates include small business owner J. Benjamin Johnson; education advocate and parent Maria Brenes; accountant and community activist Erica Vilardi- Espinosa, teacher Miguel Angel Segura; education policy adviser Rocio Rivas; educator and activist Miho Murau, counselor Raquel Zamora and mom Erika Viviana Ochoa.

The primary will be held on June 7, followed by a general election on Nov. 8. Over the next 25 days, candidates will need to gather a minimum of 500 valid voter signatures to appear on the ballot.

Landmark nominations move ahead

Garvanza: The Cultural Heritage Commission recommended declaring the 136-year-old Throop House a historic monument on Thursday. The matter now goes to the City Council for a final decision.

The commission also voted to consider the nominations for the Oliver House in Silver Lake and the Queen of Elysian Heights. The commission will review those nominations and arrange for a site visit before deciding.

RIP Steve Salas

Lincoln Heights: Steve Salas, who co-founded the Chicano Soul group Tierra with his brother Rudy, has died, his family announced on Facebook. The brothers grew up in Lincoln Heights and attended Lincoln High. They played with El Chicano before forming Tierra in the early 1970s, performing for decades despite numerous disputes. Their biggest hit, "Together," hit No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1980. The Facebook post said Salas was battling cancer and COVID when he died. Salas passed away a little more than a year after his brother Rudy died in December 2020.

Designer Restaurant

Eagle Rock - Humberto Leon, the designer who founded the Opening Ceremony fashion brand, talks to The New York Times about his family’s Asian-Peruvian restaurant, Chifa, on Eagle Rock Boulevard. Along with helping recreate and reimagine his mother’s old restaurant back in Peru, Leon still has an eye on design, from the staff’s clothing to eye-catching, green-colored building.

Yosemite Bike Lanes

Eagle Rock - New bike lanes have opened on Yosemite Drive, Streetsblog reported. The new 1.6-mile mix of regular, buffered and shared-use bike lanes extends an existing bikeway network by connecting to bike routes that already run along Eagle Rock Boulevard.

Slow Down

The speed limit on sections of Avenue 60 in Highland Park and Stadium Way in Elysian Park would be reduced by 5 mph under a proposal from the Department of Transportation. The new limits:

30 mph on Avenue 60 between Hellman Avenue and Figueroa Street

35 mph on Stadium Way between Academy Road and Riverside Drive

Speed limits would be reduced on more than 170 miles of streets citywide after a new state law gave cities greater flexibility to adopt slower speeds and increase safety. The City Council must still approve the changes. Streetsblog

Coming Soon

Echo Park: Nashville Hot Chicken is preparing to open a restaurant at Temple Street and Westlake Avenue. Signage has gone up on the ground-floor of the large apartment buildi

$10,000 Grant

New Era Cap, makers of the official NFL cap, awarded a $10,000 grant to the North East Lincoln Tigers, a youth football and cheer leading organization active in Northeast L.A.

Black Boyle Heights Remembered

Boyle Heights - Before this became known as a predominately Latino neighborhood, it had a substantial Black population, and 85-year-old Shirlee Smith would like everyone to remember that. Smith has created a Facebook group called Black Boyle Heights, to preserve the memory of the former Black residents, the Los Angeles Times reported. At a recent virtual celebration, she and more than 50 other people reminisced about life in the neighborhood and talked some former Black residents, including Hadda Brooks (the “Queen of the Boogie”), will.i.am, and John Wesley Coleman, known as the “Employment King of Los Angeles.”