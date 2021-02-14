Happy Valentine's Day!

Neighborhood Love

By Melody Waintal

Mom and pop stores. Backyard lime trees. The sunsets. These are a few of the things our readers love about their neighborhoods.

Now, on St. Valentine’s Day, we share some of their neighborhood love notes with the rest of our readers:

Giselle Carrillo | East Los Angeles

"Everything feels like home, like familia. From the tacos at Los Cinco Puntos, to the vibes at el Mercadito, to the music blasting from the tienditas on Olympic. And I’m not just talking about your Mom’s house -- I’m talking about that motherland feeling, the being back in our country feeling."

Andres Soto | Highland Park

"What I love about my neighborhood is that it’s genuine. This area has been heavily gentrified over the past few years and a lot has changed, but one thing that’s been constant and I think will endure is how tight knit we are. People really support one another here, and it really shows in our local businesses. They’re not as abundant as they were maybe 10 years ago, but mom & pop shops are the heart & soul of HLP. Highland Park is a historic neighborhood, and people here take a lot of pride in that."

Esther Lira | Boyle Heights

"The mellifluous secret language of childhood memories

The appetizing smells wafting in the air reminding me of home.

The warmth and knowing that we are a united people in her hustle and bustle streets, taking care of business, looking out for our own and each other.

This is our city, we came here to stay."

Vince Caldera | Glassell Park

"I love my neighbors, the locals that call Glassell Park their home. It’s the community. I especially love my local ice cream vendors. We used to have a guy named Ramiro. He was so funny! He’d argue with kids, give away treats, sometimes I’d stop the truck just to talk."

Melanie Bellomo | Lincoln Heights

"I love our multi-generational households of Latinx and Asian families that make LA’s oldest neighborhood its greatest neighborhood. From the Chicano Moratorium and walkouts at Lincoln High to our fight to free Flat Top and stop displacement, we are a community of lovers and, more importantly, fighters. ¡Con safos!"

Éli Martinez | El Sereno

"I love El Sereno because of its small businesses!!! Family-owned meat markets, grocers, manufacturers, fabricators, craftspersons, food retail establishments both new and young and generational."

Sandy Driscoll | Silver Lake

"Forbes’ "hippest place in the country" has been my home for 40+ years.

I love …

The Silver Lake reservoir & mountain views, the area wildlife & the peaceful feelings they all engender.

My backyard garden, lemon, lime and grapefruit trees and ‘my’ Monarch butterflies and hummingbirds.

Cultural and ethnic diversity of the residents & divine eclectic cuisines.

Amazing important architecture & historic buildings.

Easy access to great spots… DTLA, Hollywood Bowl, Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park and all freeways.

The feeling of serenity I always have when I come home."

Andrea Garcia | Glassell Park

"I love Glassell Park because I feel safe running in the neighborhood."

Conrado TerrazasCross | Echo Park

"I was drawn to move here 30 years ago by the Spanish-style apartments on 650-684 Echo Park Avenue with the 11 green garage doors across from Echo Park Lake. I love the people, the hills, bungalows, lake, and the edginess. I love(d) Barragan’s, Masa of Echo Park, and Ms. Donuts!"

Juliann Budimir | Silver Lake

"I am drawn to the lake as some are drawn to the sea. On the ramparts of Silver Lake, architectural wonders stare back at each other like the twin eggs of Gatsby’s day, and I look across to the wild east side where a pink Moorish palace suggests dreams of dandy parties that enlivened the hills decades ago. As my thoughts drift back from yesteryear, I gaze, entranced, across the reservoir to the mountains rising in the distance, my soul aloft like a bird flying towards the sun."

Belinda Martinez | City Terrace

"The late afternoon vibe is what I love most about my neighborhood. When people are returning home from work, kids are giggling, and the ice cream truck is ringing loud as it cruises by. The feeling is like, a big happy sigh with a glowing sunset sky in the background. It’s pretty awesome!"

Cynthia Contreras, as told through her dog, Tuxedo | Glassell Park

"I love my walks through the canyons and winding, hilly roads of Glassellland. I greet neighbors and furry friends with a sniff and a wag. I’m Tuxedo, Ambassadog of Glassell Park!

Victor Villas | Highland Park

"There’s a lot to love about not only the Highland Park community, but the North East community as a whole. From the great mom & pop shops, to the eloteros, to the paleteros. It still feels like home. A lot had changed but the love for the community has always remained. Time and time again, the community has come together and shown how beautiful a united community looks. Almost as beautiful as a dozen roses on Valentines Day. Happy Valentines Day from Villa’s Tacos!"

