It's Sunday, December 1. It will be several degrees warmer today but the high is still expected to peak at only about 60 degrees. More hot chocolate, please.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today.

The AIDS monument in Lincoln Heights will be among several sites across the city that will be hosting ceremonies today in honor of World AIDS Day.

A gang-detail officer was released from the hospital, less than 24 hours after he was wounded in one arm in a shootout with an alleged 21-year-old gang member in Boyle Heights. The LAPD announced the release via Twitter Saturday noting. The wounded officer is a five-year veteran of the force, with one year as a member of the gang unit, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters at the scene.

Just a reminder that holiday parades and processions today will prompt some major street closures and bus line detours. In Highland Park, a 10-block stretch of Figueroa Street will be closed Sunday afternoon between Avenue 50 and 60 for the 75th Annual Northeast L.A. Christmas Parade. A mile-long stretch of Cesar Chavez Avenue in East L.A. and Monterey Park will be closed for the 88th annual Procession and Mass honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego. And in Hollywood, stretches of Hollywood Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard and other streets will be closed all day for the Hollywood Christmas Parade.