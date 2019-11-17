A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

A man was ruled innocent and was freed from prison after serving more than 12 years for armed robberies in Boyle Heights that he did not commit. Ruben Martinez Jr. had been serving a nearly 48-year state prison term for a series of armed robberies at a Boyle Heights auto body shop. But now Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William C. Ryan has vacated his conviction on nine counts of second-degree robbery and made the finding of factual innocence. "He's free to go," Ryan said, with a loud burst of applause erupting in the packed downtown Los Angeles courtroom. The Eastsider

A man wielding a 3-foot-long sword was fatally shot by deputies after he was chased on to a high school campus in East L.A. A homeless man identified as 37-year-old Omar Garcia had run on to the campus of Esteban Torres High, where he advanced at deputies while armed with the sword. Students were in class at the time. The Eastsider

Remember those FBI raids a year ago on 14th District councilman José Huizar's offices and home? Whatever happened with that? L.A. Magazine noted that "all that smoke has yielded no fire" - with no one, including Huizar, being charged with a crime. "The status and even the ultimate focus of what the bureau is pursuing is no more than a guessing game for the general public and City Hall observers," the article says. "Still, there’s been plenty of fallout." L.A. Magazine

Break-ins were up substantially compared to last year in neighborhoods like Echo Park and Lincoln Heights but down significantly in places like Eagle Rock and Boyle Heights, according to an analysis of LAPD stats by Crosstown, a joint project by several departments at USC. Click for a chart of all Eastside neighborhoods. The Eastsider

Eagle Rock High School’s girls’ varsity volleyball team won its first upper-division volleyball championship ever, beating 30-time city champion Palisades High School in a playoff match. Unfortunately, they lost their next neutral playoff match 3-0 against against the Palm Desert Aztecs. L.A. Times

Accusations against a Silver Lake preschool were called "unsubstantiated" in a state investigation. The California Dept. of Social Services made this determination after a three-hour unannounced visit to P.L.A.Y. Preschool in September. Complaints against the school from last July included claims that a staff member handled a child in a rough manner and then yelled at the child. The social service agency, however, stated in its report that "there is not a preponderance of evidence to prove the alleged violations did or did not occur." Los Feliz Ledger

Lights! Cameras! Complaints! Angeleno Heights residents recently attended a public meeting to discuss problems related to filming in the neighborhood. The major concern had to do with the amount of street parking the crews take up during shoots and the lack of information about the rules. “There are all these different restrictions depending on where you are," said neighborhood council member Darcy Harris. "But how well are they enforced and do the residents know what the rules are?" The Eastsider

Congressman Adam Schiff, whose 28th District includes most of Echo Park, is in the national spotlight again, as he chairs the Trump impeachment hearings. The L.A. Times said Schiff, a former prosecutor, will be challenged to make the hearings engaging enough to keep the public interested while keeping them "free of partisan antics" and maintain a "somber tone." L.A. Times

Could a temporary shelter for homeless families be established on the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake? City Councilman David Ryu has proposed that a study be conducted on the feasibility of the project. The owner of a building at 3061 Riverside Drive, which is being used for office space, is interested in leasing it to the city as a temporary shelter. The Eastsider

A man in El Sereno was shot multiple times on Thursday afternoon. Police said it appears that someone in a dark colored vehicle along the 4500 block of East Valley Boulevard shot at the victim, and the vehicle sped off, although the incident didn’t appear to be a drive by. The victim, who is his 30s, was in stable condition and cooperating with officers Thursday evening. The Eastsider

The recent 30th-anniversary commemoration of the fall of the Berlin Wall featured a 20,000 square-foot kinetic artwork created in Lincoln Heights. “Visions in Motion," by Los Angeles artist Patrick Shearn, undulated in the air near Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate as part of the events celebrating the Peaceful Revolution. Shearn and his team from the Lincoln Heights-based studio, Poetic Kinetics, went to Berlin to help set up and take down the floating, wave-like installation. The work was displayed in a section where the wall once divided the city. The Eastsider

A family was evacuated from their Highland Park home after three suspects being pursued by police ran into the house. After family members walked out with their arms raised, police entered the home on Avenue 41 and apprehended the suspects. It's not clear what prompted the chase. ABC7

Bernie Sanders brought his presidential campaign to El Sereno, with a morning rally at Wilson High that include a performance by Ozomatli. Sanders is returning to El Sereno on Sunday when he joins the other Democratic candidates at a presidential forum at Cal State L.A. Bernie Sanders