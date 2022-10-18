Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Read on for your Tuesday batch of news and stories.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A haunted phone booth is the highlight of this shop's Halloween window display.
Go here to share your neighborhood Halloween and Día de los Muertos photos or reply to this newsletter with the details (please submit only your photos). You can also tag your Instagram pics at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Resign, now
Hermon: The Hermon Neighborhood Council became the first Eastside council to demand the resignations of city councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon in the wake of a recording that revealed racial and ethnic divisions on the City Council. "Every day they fail to take full accountability for their actions they bring damage to the City and to the Districts that they represent," said a council statement.
Sponsored by LADWP
Cool LA is helping LADWP customers, especially low-income families, older adults, and people with disabilities, better manage the impacts of extreme heat caused by climate change.
For a limited time, income-qualified customers can get a rebate of up to $225 on energy-efficient cooling units!
Plus, Level Pay, a new bill pay option, enables customers to spread their annual utility bills into equal, recurring monthly payments. With a predictable bill that stays the same from month to month, customers can more easily budget for their water and power bill, no matter the time of year.
HIGHLAND PARK
A historic school worth protecting
The Los Angeles Unified School District has a rich history and part of it is reflected in its school buildings, some of which are more than a century old.
Today The Eastsider launches a monthly series on the district’s historic Eastside schools. The district has more than 100 historically significant buildings, noteworthy for their age, architectural style, and other features.
The series begins in Highland Park with Aldama Elementary School, which opened its doors in January 1924 in the 600 block of North Avenue 50. The original building, designed by architect Charles F. Plummer, is in the Spanish Colonial Revival style, complete with red tile roof, arched windows and smooth stucco, said Principal Laura Gutierrez.
“It’s definitely one of the prettier schools” in the area, Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez appreciates the history and the design of the school.
“I feel I have to protect it,” she said.
The school’s original building was designed to accommodate about 400 students. Over the years, additional buildings have been constructed, Gutierrez said. At its peak in the early 2000s, the school had about 800 children enrolled. Currently, Aldama has 372 students.
The nearly century-old original building was constructed on a hill. When walking through the front doors, visitors find themselves on the second floor, which houses the school’s main office and seven classrooms. Take the stairs down to reach four more classrooms, in addition to the plant manager’s office, parent center and a workroom for teachers.
Four years after the first building opened, a second structure with an auditorium and offices was completed.
In the 98 years since the first building went into service, the structure has been through multiple retrofits and renovations without losing its original character. The first was carried out in 1936 following the 1933 Long Beach earthquake and was meant to strengthen the structure, Gutierrez said. Planning is underway to carry out additional reinforcement work in the future.
Next month The Eastsider visits Belvedere Elementary in East L.A.
The Eastsider invites Aldama alums to share stories tied to the school’s original building. Just hit reply to this email.
🎒 School Roundup
Statewide honor
Boyle Heights: The state education department announced that Roosevelt High English teacher Jason Torres-Rangel, who we profiled last week, was one of the 2023 California Teachers of the Year. Now, he's up for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year award.
Of the five statewide award winners, only Torres-Rangel moves up as a nominee for the national award, the California Department of Education said late last week. The winner of the 2023 National Teacher of the Year award will be announced in the spring.
Pumpkin Fest
Silver Lake: Micheltorena Elementary on Saturday, Oct. 22 will host its annual PUMPKINFEST, a fall tradition that turns the campus into a Halloween wonderland. Admission is free, and activities will include a Haunted House, Black Light Party, crafts, fortune teller and more.
• Share news about your school with Eastsider readers by replying to this newsletter or submitting the details here.
🗒️ Notebook
Leather men fashion
Echo Park - The Tom of Finland Foundation is now collaborating on a fashion line, L.A. Magazine. Leather biker fashion played prominently in the work of the late Touko Laaksonen, also known as Tom of Finland. Durk Dehner, president of the foundation, talks about the fashion inspired by the homoerotic art that Laaksonen created in his Echo Park studio.
🍽️ Good Taste
Another Starbucks for Echo Park?
Echo Park: This neighborhood already has two Starbucks. But you can't have too many caramel Frappuccinos, apparently.
City records show that the coffee shop chain registered for a business license for Starbucks #72294 at a former medical clinic and offices at Sunset Boulevard and Douglas Street. Earlier this year, the city signed off on permits to convert the office building into a catering shop with three kitchens. Construction has already begun, but the latest permits have been revised to show only one kitchen.
A Starbucks with a full kitchen? That would be unusual. We will let you know when we find out more.
Now serving sushi
Silver Lake: Japanese BBQ grill Yakiniku Osen underwent a fast and unexpected pivot into a sushi restaurant featuring handrolls and an omakase tasting menu, says Eater LA.
Instead of the chef's picks, you can also select from nearly three dozen handrolls, sashimi and other items at Omakase by Osen on Sunset Boulevard. Owner Daman Cho also operates Izakya Osen down the street.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
📢 Sponsored Announcement
Silver Lake: Celebrate silent-movie comedians Laurel & Hardy at the Music Box Steps Day Family Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. It's held near the location of one of their most memorable films, "The Music Box," which was shot at the 133-step stairway on Vendome street.
Tuesday, Oct 18
Griffith Park: Enjoy the pop music of Carly Rae Jepsen at the Greek Theatre.
Wednesday, Oct 19
Eagle Rock: Bring your kids to the library to create Spooktacular Crafts and candy. (October 19 & 26)
Eagle Rock: Hear actor and art historian Peter Weller in a Q&A following a 35th-anniversary screening of one of his most well-known films: Robocop.
Montecito Heights: Trick or Treat in historic houses at Heritage Square Museum. Dress up and learn about the Victorian Manors at Cemetery Lane. (October 19 - 30)
How useful was today's Daily Digest for you?
Your feedback will help us improve
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 343 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 343 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.