Steps leading to front of house at 4918 La Roda Ave

Good Morning!

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Skeleton inside a phone booth in a Halloween store display
LADWP Cool Rebate Add 600x200
Front entrance of Aldama Elementary 600

Aldama Elementary opened in 1924.
An old stairway window and a new window next to an elevator at Aldama Elementary

Old & New: Sunlight pours through wood windows (left) in a stairway in the original building. A new addition features a wall of glass and an elevator.
Your Guide to The Eastside

Sign Up for the Daily Digest

Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.

Recommended for you

Load comments