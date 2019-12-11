El Sereno -- The parents of a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a police officer investigating a call of two men sleeping on a driveway are suing the city and the officer, alleging the January 2018 killing was unjustified.

Alfredo Escobedo and Elizabeth Medrano, the father and mother of Christian Escobedo, are seeking unspecified damages on allegations of wrongful death, battery and civil rights violations.

In April, the District Attorney's Office released a report which concluded that LAPD Officer Edward Artiaga shot Escobedo in self-defense. A pistol was found near Escobedo's left knee, according to the report, which says he suffered five gunshot wounds, including one to the head and another to the right upper chest.

The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Thursday states that Artiaga and Officer Steven Valenzuela responded to a call of two men sleeping on a driveway behind a parked car in the 3400 block of Amethyst Street about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2018.

The plaintiffs allege that instead of following his LAPD training that called for better communication with his partner about how they could gain a tactical upper hand, Artiaga instead put himself at a disadvantage and was "unprepared and uncoordinated" when he confronted and shot Escobedo.

The suit further alleges the shooting was unprovoked and that Escobedo was not a threat to Artiaga.

Escobedo's parents and their supporters held a protest outside the LAPD Hollenbeck station one month after the fatal shooting to demand justice for their son.