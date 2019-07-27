The city is in the process of coming up with a plan to turn part of a former rail yard on the border of Cypress Park and Glassell Park into 42 acres of parkland next to the L.A. River.

A project team at the city's Bureau of Engineering is asking the public to respond to three options to guide the development of Taylor Yards River Park:

The plan called "Island"includes a small channel that forms - yes - an island. It also has a terraced riverbank with views.

A proposal called "Soft Edge," however, would have a "bio-plateau" near the river, with native plants and treatment ponds.

Finally, a plan called "The Yards" would incorporate the area’s railroad history, with a circular plaza - the Roundhouse - where a railway turntable used to spin locomotives.

More details about each design are available here. Send comments to Taylor.YardG2@lacity.org.

So, which concept do you favor? Take The Eastsider Poll belo to indicate your preference or offer your remarks in the comments section.