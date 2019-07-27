Soft Edge concept for Taylor Yard RIver Park

The Soft Edge concept "creates a soft-edged river on the east bank with a significant amount of new riparian and upland habitat ... The existing river channel would be modified to create a series of terraces."

 Source: City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering

The city is in the process of coming up with a plan to turn part of a former rail yard on the border of Cypress Park and Glassell Park into 42 acres of parkland next to the L.A. River. 

A project team at the city's Bureau of Engineering is asking the public to respond to three options to guide the development of Taylor Yards River Park:

  • The plan called "Island"includes a small channel that forms - yes - an island. It also has a terraced riverbank with views.
  • A proposal called "Soft Edge," however, would have a "bio-plateau" near the river, with native plants and treatment ponds.
  • Finally, a plan called "The Yards" would incorporate the area’s railroad history, with a circular plaza - the Roundhouse - where a railway turntable used to spin locomotives.

More details about each design are available here. Send comments to Taylor.YardG2@lacity.org

So, which concept do you favor? Take The Eastsider Poll belo to indicate your preference or offer your remarks in the comments section.

Island, Soft Edge or The Yards? Which park concept do you prefer?

You voted:
The Yards concept for Taylor Yard River Park

The Yards concept "maintains the river bank in its current configuration with the park developed east of the existing Los Angeles Department of Water and Power power lines along the river bank, providing riparian and upland habitat."

 Source: City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering
Island concept for Taylor Yard River Park Site

The "Island' concept "creates an island to separate river flows, mimic split flow channels, and provide multiple layers of riparian and upland habitat."

 Source: City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering
