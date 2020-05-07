L.A. officials on Wednesday announced that the public will once again be able to hike on park trails and play through on golf courses as authorities take baby steps to relax restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
But the public will have to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines whether on a trail or on a golf course. Also, beaches will remain closed as will the popular Runyon Canyon trail in Griffith Park.
The changes will begin on Friday, May 8, in parks and courses in the County of Los Angeles and on Saturday, May 9 in the City of Los Angeles.
While L.A. beaches will remain shut down, county public health director Barbara Ferrer said a plan for reopening the coastline has been developed and could be implemented "in the very near future."
Similar reopening plans have already been approved by the state for some Orange County beaches, allowing for "active uses" but not sunbathing. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said "what's best for other counties may not be what's best" in L.A. County.
As for parks, "we will have county staff that will be deployed to prevent crowding on our trails," Barger said.
Golf courses will also be allowed to open, but pro shops will remain closed, and golf course restaurants will be restricted to carry-out only.
"This doesn't change any of our other rules," said Mayor Eric Garcetti in a Wednesday briefing. "If you're 65 and older, you cannot go out to those places. If you have preexisting conditions, you cannot go out to these places. This is not an excuse for gatherings."
No one other than people who live in the same household can visit the recreation facilities together and physical distancing will still be enforced, Garcetti said.
