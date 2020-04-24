Parks in the City of L.A. are open. But hiking trails are closed. You can still exercise your pup in the dog park. However, your kid can't play in the playground.

Public officials have welcomed residents to L.A. parks as an escape from stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus outbreak. But there's a long list of restrictions and several fuzzy gray areas about what you can and can't do and where you can and can't go.

In general, the public is invited to parks for outdoor exercise or "respite" -- a place to relax or chill out -- during the pandemic.

Authorities are relying on voluntary compliance with the coronavirus related restrictions. But park rangers have been out issuing warnings for being on closed trails and issuing citations for activities that always been prohibited, like drinking in public.

A few public park spaces, like the Silver Lake Meadow, have been closed entirely. And, all parks were briefly closed over Easter Sunday to prevent overcrowding.

The main L.A. City coronavirus park restrictions can be found below. But these rules are subject to change. Check the L.A. Department of Recreation & Parks for updates.

A Note About East L.A.: Similar restrictions and rules apply to parks in East Los Angeles, where the county park system runs recreation areas. You can find those rules here.

What's Open

• Parks remain open during regular park hours for respite, walking, running or jogging, etc.

• But you must follow the City’s Safer at Home social distancing directives requiring you keep six feet away from people not in your household.

• Restrooms accessible to the outdoors will remain open during regular operating hours.

• All Dog Parks remain open subject to mandatory social distancing requirements.

• All equestrian-only trails remain open with practiced social distancing.

What's Closed & Prohibited

• All recreational group sports or activities are prohibited.

• All recreation centers, senior centers in parks, swimming pools, golf courses and outdoor recreation areas are closed. This includes all skate parks, tennis courts, playgrounds, baseball fields, turf & natural soccer fields, and basketball courts.

• All public hiking trails and trailheads in the City of Los Angeles are closed.

• The following Griffith Park areas are closed: the Observatory, Travel Town, Train Rides, the Pony Rides and the Merry Go Round, all trails and trailheads and some access entry roads. Some roads at other parks have also been closed.

• All public beaches, public beach parking lots, piers and beach access points are closed. The Venice Beach Boardwalk/Ocean Front Walk is closed – with limited access to essential businesses. The Venice Beach Pier is closed.

• The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Sherman Oaks Castle, and the EXPO Center are closed.

