Caltrans has begun studying several ways to improve safety along a nearly 5-mile stretch of the narrow and winding Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway).

Here are the five alternatives that will be studied:

Alternative 1: No Build Alternative

Keep things as they are

Alternative 2: Hard Shoulder Running

The existing outside lane (lane #3) would be converted to permanent shoulder to be used as a part time travel lane during peak periods when volumes are high. This would be accomplished by using Dynamic Message Signs (OMS) located strategically along the project corridor to dynamically-switch shoulder/through lane mode of operations in response to prevailing traffic conditions. The improvement includes a Queue Warning System on the southbound direction between Avenue 60 and Avenue 64 and modification of four emergency pull-out areas (2 locations in each direction)

Alternative 3 Dynamic Flex Lane

The outside lane (lane #3) on both directions will be utilized as an · acceleration/deceleration/auxiliary lane during off-peak commute hours. The task will be accomplished by using Dynamic Message Signs (OMS) located strategically along the length of the project, and the switching between these two types of operations will be completely automated based on traffic demand. The improvement includes a Queue Warning System on the southbound direction between Avenue 60 and A venue 64 and modification of 4 emergency pull-out areas (2 locations in each direction)

Alternative 4: Speed Reduction

To reduce the current posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour (mph) to 45 mph. The improvement includes modification of 4 emergency pull-out areas (2 locations in each direction)

Alternative 5 Two-Lane Option

To reduce the parkway to two lanes'(Lanes #1 and #2) in each direction and convert Lane #3 to a combination shoulder and acceleration/deceleration lane.

So, which do alternative do you favor? Take The Eastsider Poll below to indicate your preference or offer your remarks in the comments section.

Caltrans will hold a public meeting on the project on September 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ramona Hall Community Center, 4580 N Figueroa St., in Highland Park.