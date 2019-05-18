The opening last weekend of the Eagle Rock Dog Park was met with barks of approval and much tail wagging.
But the celebration came after much effort. The Eagle Rock Dog Park was several years in the making and was dedicated 14 years after the opening of the Hermon Dog Park -- the only other dog park in Northeast L.A., according to the office of Councilman Jose Huizar. In fact, there are only 10 off-leash dog parks that fall under the city's Recreation & Parks Department.
So, what are other ideal spots for Eastside dogs to run leash-free (well, at least legally)? Vote for one of the places below or offer an alternative in the comments section.
Pick a spot for the next Eastside dog park
Dog parks are ideally located in or near existing parks but not too close to residences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.