The opening last weekend of the Eagle Rock Dog Park was met with barks of approval and much tail wagging.

But the celebration came after much effort. The Eagle Rock Dog Park was several years in the making and was dedicated 14 years after the opening of the Hermon Dog Park -- the only other dog park in Northeast L.A., according to the office of Councilman Jose Huizar. In fact, there are only 10 off-leash dog parks that fall under the city's Recreation & Parks Department.

So, what are other ideal spots for Eastside dogs to run leash-free (well, at least legally)? Vote for one of the places below or offer an alternative in the comments section.