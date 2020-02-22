voting booths.jpg

Bright yellow ballot marker devices awaited voters during a trial run of the new voting system at the Yosemite Recreation Center in Eagle Rock.

 Photo by Jim Hughes

L.A. County rolls out a new voting system today (Feb. 22) that will mean big changes for the many of the voters who prefer to cast their ballots in person.

Perhaps the biggest change is that many of the old polling places are being replaced by voting centers.

While there will be far fewer places to cast your ballot, you can stop by any voting center across the L.A. County, giving you freedom to vote where it's most convenient. About 20% of the approximately voting centers will be open starting today with the rest scheduled to open four days before the primary election on March 3. 

You can locate voting centers throughout the county by clicking here

