$5, $50 or $500: Your help is needed to sustain community news

Thank you to the nearly 150 readers who have contributed so far to The Eastsider's Fall Fundraiser. To date, we have raised nearly $5,000.
As we've said before, it's been a tough year. Advertising revenue, our main source of income, has dropped off substantially during the pandemic. That's why your one-time and recurring reader contributions mean so much to our site, allowing us to continue providing community news that's free to all.
We had set an ambitious $10,000 goal for this fundraiser. Even if we don't make it, the financial support and kind words have made a big difference. And there's still time to contribute! So if you can, please consider joining our other readers in supporting The Eastsider and community news by using the form below to make a one-time or a regular monthly contribution.
Thanks again,
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.