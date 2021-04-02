Reader Sponsorship Collage

We are lucky to have readers support our mission to provide the news and information you need to stay in touch with your neighbors and community. This week we thank these readers for their recent financial contributions:

• L. Alcaraz

• Natalia Molina

• Lara Wilinsky

They join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors whose financial support make it possible for us to do our work. Please consider making a one-time or monthly contribution here.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Please Note: The Eastsider is a private company — Your sponsorship is NOT tax deductible. 

The Eastsider is an independent news site founded in 2008 by Echo Park resident Jesús Sanchez. Find out more about The Eastsider.

Sign Up for the Daily Digest

Join the more than 4,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Available in Morning and Evening editions.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments