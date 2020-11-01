Community News is More Important Than Ever: Contribute today to the Fall Fundraiser

Thanks to the more than 125 readers who have contributed to The Eastsider's Fall Fundraiser. So far we have raised more than $4,300.
Support from our readers will help offset a decline in advertising revenue -- our main source of income -- that has dropped during the pandemic. One-time and recurring reader contributions will also build a stronger financial foundation to allow The Eastsider to continue to provide community news and information.
Of course, we still have still quite a ways to go if we are to hit our $10,000 goal for this fundraiser. So, if you can, please consider joining our other readers in supporting The Eastsider and community journalism by using the form below to make a one-time or a monthly contribution. Thank you!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Please note that The Eastsider is a private firm, so your contributions are NOT tax deductible.
Here's is what some of our contributors are saying:
"Local news is the most important to our lives!" - Jane
"Your local reporting is so important to our community! I’m happy to pay a little more than I do for my digital subscription to the LA Times" -- Kristen
"Thank you for what you do!" -- Heather
"The Eastsider makes it feel like a neighborhood" -- Martin
"EastsiderLA has been my go-to news source for any up-to-date info in the neighborhood! Great job, Jesus!" -- Sandy
"Thank you for doing a great job of keeping me informed about restaurants and related matters in my neighborhood." -- Francine
"I have lived in other countries, but I always come back to Echo Park; I love EP" -- Andrea
"Can't imagine living without The Eastsider...I'm back from 5 1/2 month away with. Eastsider being neighborhood touchstone!" -- Candice
Go here to find out more about The Eastsider.
