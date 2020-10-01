Community News Matters: Support The Eastsider Fall Fundraiser

Thank you to all the readers who helped us get through the past six months, by donating and becoming Eastsider sponsors.
Your generosity, along with a grant from Facebook, allowed our team to continue providing breaking news, neighborhood features and extensive coronavirus coverage. We consider ourselves fortunate.
But we still need your help. Ad revenue, the mainstay of our business, is still down and the outlook is uncertain. To continue producing this website, we will need to rely much more heavily than in the past on support from our readers.
For those reasons, The Eastsider is now launching a fall fundraiser. Our goal is to raise $10,000. We know there are countless worthy causes in these difficult times. But we would be grateful to have your continued support.
Please consider giving so that we can keep the Eastsider appearing on your phone, laptop and desktop computer. We’re determined to keep you informed and connected to your community.
Please make your contribution by filling out the form below or click or tap here.
Sincerely,
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
- The Eastsider
- hello@TheEastsiderLA.com
Please note that The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
