I want to again express my sincerest gratitude to those who contributed to our fall and winter fundraiser last year. Thanks to those supporters, we were able to create a brand new assistant editor position to enhance and expand coverage of our communities, people, and issues.
In January, Robert Fulton began working as our assistant editor for newsletters and education. Robert had been freelancing for The Eastsider as a writer before assuming his new role. Although you may have noticed fewer stories under his byline, you've likely seen his name pop up more often as he works on our Daily Digest newsletter, which has become the cornerstone of our efforts to deliver the news and stay connected with readers like you. He's also our education editor, working alongside writer Monica Rodriguez to cover local schools.
Robert is a local guy, hailing from El Centro, and he brings a wealth of experience from his time in newspapers and communications firms. He and his family call Los Feliz home, and I’m glad to have him on board.
None of this would have been possible without the generous support of our readers, and I am deeply grateful for it. We at The Eastsider are committed to providing you with the best possible coverage of our neighborhoods, and we're excited to continue expanding our staff and improving our offerings with your ongoing support.
