Starting July 26, you will be able to visit The Eastsider five times every 30 days before you will be required to sign up for an account to read more stories at no charge. That will also include a free subscription to our Daily Digest newsletter.
In addition, you will need to disable ad blockers when visiting this site.
We are making these changes to build a stronger financial foundation for The Eastsider while keeping our content free. Thanks for your support!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
The Eastsider depends on you in numerous ways. Your visits to the site generate enough traffic so we can sell ads to businesses and organizations. Your story tips, ideas and suggestions help us stay on top of what's going on.
But your financial support is also needed.
Like any other business or household, The Eastsider has many bills to pay, from freelancer fees to web hosting expenses. Your financial support will help cover those costs and help us grow.
I'm committed to provide coverage that is free and accessible to all. But your financial support as a reader is more crucial than ever as we struggle to compete against corporate giants like Google and Facebook for online advertising dollars, our traditional source of revenue. Google and Facebook are great for advertising. But they don't cover your neighborhood. We do.
