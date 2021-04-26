Spring 2021 Fundraiser
Things are looking up for our communities, with vaccines bringing a true sense of hope after a long, difficult year. During that year, The Eastsider kept you informed about the pandemic, the toll it took on our neighborhoods and the ways in which residents and businesses quickly adapted.
Now, as we turn to the more uplifting stories of recovery and reopening, The Eastsider is asking for your support once again. Although our advertising revenue has come back somewhat, your financial contribution remains more important than ever.
As part of our Spring 2021 Fundraiser, you can make a one-time contribution or sign up to become a monthly reader sponsor whose support we can rely on for the long term. We will work to stretch your dollars as far as possible as we keep giving you the news and information that allows you to stay connected to your community.
Dedicated readers like you can make the difference. Our readers were generous when we held our first major fundraiser at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Together, we can emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.
