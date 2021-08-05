$1 million properties have become more common in many Eastside neighborhoods in recent years. Here are three homes around $1 million that we came across this week:
• Los Feliz condo: Corner unit includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new sliding doors, a private balcony, and 9ft ceilings with windows that offer views of hills and the city. Now asking $995,000.
• Highland Park Modern with ADU: Gated property features a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom main house with a detached guest space with 1-bathroom and 1 bedroom. Property is fenced-in and is landscaped with fruit trees. Now asking $999,000.
• Eagle Rock triplex: Property includes 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and has the potential to add an ADU. Located near restaurants, shops, grocery stores, Dodger Stadium and the Rose Bowl. Now asking $999,000.
