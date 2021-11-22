Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Citywide

City Controller Ron Galperin has called for a comprehensive assessment of L.A.'s 9,000 miles of sidewalks and a program that prioritizes fixing the damaged sections instead of replacing large swaths of them, The Eastsider said.

Boyle Heights

The University of Southern California has agreed to buy a four-story life sciences building at 1355 San Pablo Street, The Real Deal reported. This is the final piece for the school’s health sciences campus, joining the Keck Hospital, the LAC + USC Hospital, the Keck School of Medicine, and other medical facilities. This latest addition was built in 1976 for the Doheny Eye Institute and has been serving as its life sciences headquarter since then. The Institute is now moving to Pasadena.

East Hollywood

Developers are officially seeking to demolish residential structures at 1335-1337 N. New Hampshire Ave. as part of a plan to build a five-story, 31-unit multifamily building.

A row of storefronts along the 800 block of N. Vermont Avenue would be changed from retail use to restaurants under plans filed with the city. The four existing tenant spaces from 850 to 858 N. Vermont Ave. are behind a wooden wall but recently included Hana Kitchen, a tattoo shop, and a billiard parlor. The billiard parlor and the nearby Cafe 50s both have signs offering them for lease. Records indicate this property was sold to a new owner on April 4.

Garvanza

The Cultural Heritage Commission voted unanimously to take the historic landmark the nomination of the 136-year-old Throop House under consideration. A surviving example of a 19th Century "pyramidal folk house," the Throop house on San Pascual Avenue is “a very simple house," said Jamie Tijerina, who submitted the nomination. "But it's a surviving house that has been largely true to how it was originally built."

Silver Lake

Restaurateur Dana Hollister has dropped the asking price for the Paramour Estate to $29.5 million, down from its original $40 million, The Real Deal reported. She blames the discount on Zillow for having estimated the estate’s value at $5 million (Hollister paid $2.25 million for it in 1998). Zillow now estimates the home's value at $25.8 million.

On The Market Sponsored Listings

Renovated Midcentury Garvanza Home

All Signs Point to a Modern Home with ADU in Atwater Village