Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Countywide

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended its eviction moratorium through Sept. 30, while warning that such protections will begin to be phased out, The Eastsider said. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl recommended the extension -- which she said is protecting tens of thousands of residents from eviction -- and also acknowledged that small landlords are struggling and need assistance. "No one should be made homeless by this crisis," Kuehl said, promising a "thoughtful phase-out in a way that doesn't jeopardize the success we've had." The county's moratorium applies to unincorporated East Los Angeles. A separate moratorium remains in effect in the City of Los Angeles

Dodger Stadium

Plans are being formally filed to build an aerial gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium. This follows an announcement in May that the preferred route for the gondola had been chosen - from Union Station to an intermediate "Chinatown/State Park Station" near the Metro L (Gold) Line station in Chinatown, then from there to Broadway, then turn toward Dodger Stadium. The draft of an environmental impact report is expected to be released for public review this fall. Construction may start as early as 2025, and the air-tram may go into operation before the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Echo Park

A "tiny home village" that can serve as interim housing for up to 74 people experiencing homelessness is now open in a former parking lot along Alvarado Street, The Eastsider reported. The site at the corner of Alvarado Street and Scott Avenue has 38 new cabins, showers, restrooms, a laundry area and a dog run. Residents will be provided with medical care, case management services and three meals a day. Thirty-two people had moved into the village so far, according to Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.

A development team has been recommended for developing 109 units of affordable housing at City-owned properties along Glendale Boulevard and Lemoyne Street. The city's Housing and Community Investment Department is asking the City Council to approve a development team consisting of The Related Companies of California, a real estate development firm, and A Community of Friends, which operates affordable housing. The pending project, which would straddle the block between Glendale Boulevard and Lemoyne Street, has stirred some controversy, since some of the lots are used as an outdoor recreation area by El Centro del Pueblo, a nonprofit that provides social services.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

El Sereno

A proposed housing development at Eastern Avenue and Lombardy Boulevard is moving forward after a decade of changes and opposition from residents, The Eastsider reported. The City Council earlier this month approved a zoning change to clear the way for Vista El Sereno over the objections of several residents. Construction on the 42 small-lot hillside homes could possibly start in one-and-a-half or two years, the developer said.

Ground has been broken for the redevelopment of Rose Hills Court on Florizel Street, where the number of public housing units will nearly double, Urbanize reported. One of the oldest public housing complexes in the city, Rose hills was originally constructed in the early 1940s, and used to house World War II defense workers. The city is replacing the 100 old units with 185 new residences.

Historic Filipinotown

The Bootleg Theater is closing its Beverly Boulevard home - though new owners reportedly plan to use it as some kind of performance space. The Beverly Boulevard property was sold after co-owners Jason and Alicia Adams said they "had reached an impasse of irreconcilable differences" with the partner whom they had purchased the real estate with in 1999. COVID, of course, only made things worse. They did not identify the new owners, but said they are two people from Los Angeles "who have the dream and vision of a new version of a performance space" and will spare "the venue from being used as retail or torn down for more unaffordable housing."

Silver Lake

Tara Subkoff - who, in recent years, has largely turned from acting to fashion design - has bought a Streamline Moderne-style home from former Museum of Contemporary Art curator Philipp Kaiser, paying $2.25 million, or $255,000 above the asking price, the L.A. Times reported. The three-story hilltop building on Silver Ridge Avenue reportedly towers over its neighbors. “Everything is curvy in the common spaces,” the Times said, “from arched doorways to rounded walls of glass overlooking the city and mountains.”

On The Market Sponsored Listings





Mt. Washington charmer with views

All Signs Point to an Echo Park Haven