Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Atwater Village Traditional: $10,000 slice on a "diamond in the rough." Now asking $790,000
Echo Park Duplex: $35,000 cut on a Craftsman with a 3-bedroom and 1-bedroom unit. Now asking $1,199,999.
East LA 5-bedroom: $60,000 chop on a traditional-style home with off street parking and mature landscaping. Now asking $560,000.
Which property remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
