Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Cypress Park bungalow: $10,000 slice on 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a backyard and no HOA. Located near DTLA. Now $604,999.
Silver Lake Craftsman: $25,000 reduction on 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, basement, laundry room, and 2 fireplaces. Within walking distance of restaurants and stores. Now $1,720,000.
Los Feliz condo: $26,000 chop on mid-century modern unit with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and den. The Los Feliz Towers also includes a heated pool, gym, a landscaped courtyard, and more amenities. Now $649,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
