Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Cypress Park bungalow: $10,000 slice on 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a backyard and no HOA. Located near DTLA. Now $604,999.

Silver Lake Craftsman: $25,000 reduction on 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, basement, laundry room, and 2 fireplaces. Within walking distance of restaurants and stores. Now $1,720,000.

Los Feliz condo: $26,000 chop on mid-century modern unit with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and den. The Los Feliz Towers also includes a heated pool, gym, a landscaped courtyard, and more amenities. Now $649,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

