Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Eagle Rock Mid-Century: $10,000 slice on hillside home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, security system and new system renovations. Now asking $1,179,500.

Highland Park one-bedroom: $20,000 reduction on 1-bedroom home including bonus room, new flooring and fixtures, and within walking distance to York Blvd. Now asking $699,900.

Echo Park Cottage: $36,000 chop on Craftsman style home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, basement, new roof and paint within walking distance to restaurants and shops. Now asking $664,000.

Which property remains overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

Sign up for the Daily Digest

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments