Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Echo Park Bungalow: $10,000 slice on Craftsman home includes 1-bedroom plus office space, 1 bathroom, basement, and new roof and exterior paint. Located close to cafes and stores. Now $654,000.

Highland Park 3-bedroom: $30,000 reduction on solar paneled home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and remodeled kitchen and floors. The garage includes 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom and kitchen. Now $969,093.

Silver Lake Modern: $250,000 chop on 2016 Barn home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, tankless water heater, Tesla charger and 24 solar panels. Property offers views Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood Sign. Now $1,999,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments