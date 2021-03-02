Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Echo Park Bungalow: $10,000 slice on Craftsman home includes 1-bedroom plus office space, 1 bathroom, basement, and new roof and exterior paint. Located close to cafes and stores. Now $654,000.
Highland Park 3-bedroom: $30,000 reduction on solar paneled home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and remodeled kitchen and floors. The garage includes 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom and kitchen. Now $969,093.
Silver Lake Modern: $250,000 chop on 2016 Barn home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, tankless water heater, Tesla charger and 24 solar panels. Property offers views Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood Sign. Now $1,999,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
