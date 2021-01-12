Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
El Sereno condo: $10,000 slice on hilltop 3-bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms, glass patio doors leading to balcony, laundry room, and resort-like amenities in gated community. Now asking $424,900.
Highland Park 3-bedroom: $20,000 reduction on gated home with fireplace in living room, 2 bathrooms with new fixtures, and detached studio. Located near DTLA, shops and restaurants. Now asking $922,800.
Silver Lake condo: $35,000 chop on 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home with two-car garage, community pool and rooftop deck offering views of the city. In close proximity to reservoir and L.A. River bike path. Now asking $1,095,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
