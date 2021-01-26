Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

El Sereno condo: $10,000 slice on 2-story condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and balcony in gated community offering resort-like amenities. Now asking $414,900.

Mt Washington one-bedroom: $50,000 reduction on two lots with possible ADU located near DTLA and Hollywood. Now asking $675,000.

Highland Park Traditional: $60,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with new flooring, new kitchen, 2 remodeled bathrooms, and backyard. Now asking $1,029,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

Sign up for the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake