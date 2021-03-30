Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Highland Park Modern: $10,000 slice on newly constructed contemporary home with 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and wrap around views. Now $1,290,000.

Lincoln Heights 4-plex: $40,000 reduction on multi-family property with 2 buildings each with 2 units and separate meters. Property includes on-site parking and is located near DTLA. Now $1,149,888.

Historic Filipinotown 2-on-a-lot: $100,000 chop on duplex. Front house includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a basement with small kitchen and rear unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with stackable washer and dryer. Now $899,777.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

