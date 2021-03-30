Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Highland Park Modern: $10,000 slice on newly constructed contemporary home with 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and wrap around views. Now $1,290,000.
Lincoln Heights 4-plex: $40,000 reduction on multi-family property with 2 buildings each with 2 units and separate meters. Property includes on-site parking and is located near DTLA. Now $1,149,888.
Historic Filipinotown 2-on-a-lot: $100,000 chop on duplex. Front house includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a basement with small kitchen and rear unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with stackable washer and dryer. Now $899,777.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
