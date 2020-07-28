Real Estate Reductions Photo

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA Triplex: $11,000 reduction for a 3-unit home within walking distance of shops. Now asking 539,000.

Highland Park 3 Bedroom: $25,000 slice on charming home with large lot and renovated kitchen. Now asking $750,000.

Silver Lake Modern: $28,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with private rooftop. Now asking $1,190,000.

