Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
East LA Triplex: $11,000 reduction for a 3-unit home within walking distance of shops. Now asking 539,000.
Highland Park 3 Bedroom: $25,000 slice on charming home with large lot and renovated kitchen. Now asking $750,000.
Silver Lake Modern: $28,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with private rooftop. Now asking $1,190,000.
Which property remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
