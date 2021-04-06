Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Highland Park 5-bedroom: $11,000 reduction on two-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on main level, and 2 master bedrooms with 2 bathrooms on lower level. Property includes a remodeled kitchen, garage and front porch with courtyard patio. Now $789,000.

Cypress Park townhouse: $4,000 slice on newer construction, three-story unit with 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 4 bathrooms, alarm system and electric vehicle charger port. Now $865,000.

Angelino Heights Dutch Colonial: $125,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with multi-layered decks and patios, front entry porch, remodeled kitchen, and private backyard. Property's historic status ensures low home taxes under the Mills Act. Now $1,670,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

