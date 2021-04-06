Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Highland Park 5-bedroom: $11,000 reduction on two-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on main level, and 2 master bedrooms with 2 bathrooms on lower level. Property includes a remodeled kitchen, garage and front porch with courtyard patio. Now $789,000.
Cypress Park townhouse: $4,000 slice on newer construction, three-story unit with 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 4 bathrooms, alarm system and electric vehicle charger port. Now $865,000.
Angelino Heights Dutch Colonial: $125,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with multi-layered decks and patios, front entry porch, remodeled kitchen, and private backyard. Property's historic status ensures low home taxes under the Mills Act. Now $1,670,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
