Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Monterey Hills condo: $11,000 slice on 2-bedroom unit with 2 bathrooms, a den, and a balcony. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are also included. Property is gated and offers 2 parking spaces, tennis courts, jacuzzi, and swimming pool. Now $688,000.

Mount Washington Traditional: $60,000 reduction on 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a fireplace in living room, and an attached garage. Property also includes central air cooling and heating. Balcony and deck offers elevated neighborhood views. Now $1,190,000.

Los Feliz 5-bedroom: $225,000 chop on modern home with 4 bathrooms, 2 master suites with walk-in closets, 2 fireplaces, a wine cellar, and 3 electric vehicle charging stations. Property also includes a landscaped backyard, a salt water pool/spa, a gas BBQ, and an outside room. Now $2,995,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

