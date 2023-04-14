Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
A four-story, 19-unit, mixed-use building is planned for 5271-5277 W Sunset Blvd., near Thai Town. Plans include ground floor retail space over subterranean parking.
Echo Park
Thirteen new detached homes on the newly created extension of Bruce Court will be offered for presale in about 45 days, according to Michael Marini, the CEO of the developer, Planet Home Living. "We hope to be able to close the first home sales in four months," he said. The development dates back to 2010, and construction was initially supposed to begin in 2011. Each home is to have oversized rooftop decks, multiple balconies, and fully landscaped front yards. Beyond that, however, "Each home is unique with its own semi-custom set of interior and exterior finishes," Marini said.
A Mid-Century home on Valentine Street was sold this week for $2.8 million, making it the neighborhood's highest-priced home sale so far this year, according to Redfin. The updated, 3-bedroom home with a detached structure sold for $180,000 over asking.
Highland Park
English actor Daniel Sharman, currently starring in "A Town Called Malice," has listed his modest two-bedroom for just under $1 million, Dirt said. That's about $300,000 more than he paid for it in 2018. According to the listing, the Echo Street bungalow has been "completely reimagined," including an open kitchen, dual pane windows, and redone bathrooms.
This week's new listings from Tracy Do.
The tranquil setting of this spacious Hillside Village 1940s Traditional is the first check of all the boxes on your wish list! You'll enter a generous living/dining room with a lovely sun-drenched picture window.
Roll up your sleeves and discover the possibilities to renovate existing space, or reimagine the property to suit your needs.
