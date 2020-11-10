Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Lincoln Heights Spanish: $133,000 chop on 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home with fireplace, large kitchen and pantry. Now asking $967,000.

Echo Park 2-bedroom: $51,000 reduction on Mid-Century style home with 2-bedrooms and a succulent garden located near cafes and boutiques. Now asking $1,049,000.

Mt Washington Mid-Century: $35,000 slice on 3-bedroom home with a pool and gazebo offering mountain views. Now asking $1,265,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

