Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
East LA 3-bedroom: $15,000 reduction on wood-sided Bungalow with long driveway, spacious rooms and closets. Located near public transit and markets. Now $559,900.
Elysian Valley Traditional: $10,000 slice on newly renovated home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, central AC/Heat, and other new appliances throughout the property. Now $755,000.
Highland Park Bungalow: $150,000 chop on 2-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, two car garage, BBQ area, spacious yard, and back unit. Now $849,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.