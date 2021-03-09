Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA 3-bedroom: $15,000 reduction on wood-sided Bungalow with long driveway, spacious rooms and closets. Located near public transit and markets. Now $559,900.

Elysian Valley Traditional: $10,000 slice on newly renovated home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, central AC/Heat, and other new appliances throughout the property. Now $755,000.

Highland Park Bungalow: $150,000 chop on 2-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, two car garage, BBQ area, spacious yard, and back unit. Now $849,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

