Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Monterey Hills condo: $15,000 slice on Contemporary style unit with 2 master bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an outdoor patio, a main deck, laundry set and central AC/Heat. Community offer pool, tennis court, and gym. Now $615,000.

Atwater Village bungalow: $50,000 reduction on 2-bedroom home with fully renovated interior, 2 bathrooms, detached AUD construction, and backyard filled with fruit trees. Now $1,199,000.

Highland Park Victorian: $200,000 chop on restored 1888 mansion with 6 bedrooms, wrap around porch, fireplaces, period antique lighting, and 4 bathrooms with clawfoot tubs. Now $1,498,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

