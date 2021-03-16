Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Monterey Hills condo: $15,000 slice on Contemporary style unit with 2 master bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an outdoor patio, a main deck, laundry set and central AC/Heat. Community offer pool, tennis court, and gym. Now $615,000.
Atwater Village bungalow: $50,000 reduction on 2-bedroom home with fully renovated interior, 2 bathrooms, detached AUD construction, and backyard filled with fruit trees. Now $1,199,000.
Highland Park Victorian: $200,000 chop on restored 1888 mansion with 6 bedrooms, wrap around porch, fireplaces, period antique lighting, and 4 bathrooms with clawfoot tubs. Now $1,498,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
