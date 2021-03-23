Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Silver Lake condo: $15,000 slice on 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home with open floor plan, new fixtures, new kitchen appliances, AC system and private in laundry room unit. Now $634,900.

Glassell Park Modern: $25,000 reduction on new construction, 3-bedroom home with 3 bathrooms offering city views. Now $1,425,000.

Cypress Park 4-bedroom: $52,000 chop on solar paneled home with 2 bathrooms, living room fireplace, indoor laundry room, and yard area. Now $798,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

