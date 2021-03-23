Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Silver Lake condo: $15,000 slice on 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home with open floor plan, new fixtures, new kitchen appliances, AC system and private in laundry room unit. Now $634,900.
Glassell Park Modern: $25,000 reduction on new construction, 3-bedroom home with 3 bathrooms offering city views. Now $1,425,000.
Cypress Park 4-bedroom: $52,000 chop on solar paneled home with 2 bathrooms, living room fireplace, indoor laundry room, and yard area. Now $798,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
