Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Architectural Awards
The Sixth Street Viaduct between Boyle Heights and Downtown won the Grand Prize in this year’s Los Angeles Architectural Awards, given out by the L.A. Business Council.
In the category of civic work, SPF Architects was one of the winners for its Taylor Yard Bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley. In Echo Park, Bacetti trattoria and the neighboring Tilda wine bar, both by Stayner Architects, were winners in the retail/restaurant category.
Cypress Park
A six-story, mixed-use building is planned for the 3200 block of Figueroa Street, a complex that would include 160 live-work units, ground-floor retail and self-storage. A city document calls for reviewing the project's compliance with the Cypress Park & Glassell Park Community Design Overlay. The applicant is Dan Lee of 3200 Figueroa LLC.
Highland Park
A historic building on Figueroa Street is getting a Mendocino Farms restaurant, according to the restaurant chain's website. The sandwich-and-salad spot is supposed to open this summer in the Security Trust & Savings Bank building at Figueroa Street and Avenue 56, a city historic landmark.
The city took over the vacant property by eminent domain in 2007, but had to sell it back last year after failing to use it for a planned Highland Park City Hall.
Silver Lake
Dov Charney, founder and former head of American Apparel, has agreed to give up his hilltop estate as part of bankruptcy proceedings, sources told the New York Post. The struggle over the Garbutt House is now between Charney’s ex-attorney, Keith Fink, and the Standard General hedge fund, the Post said. A recent legal ruling favored Fink, but a bankruptcy court must still approve the plan.
The seven-bedroom concrete mansion on Apex Avenue was built in the 1920s by Frank A. Garbutt - an inventor, industrialist, and movie pioneer in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Charney reportedly paid $4.1 million for the two-acre property in 2006. Zillow estimates the home is worth $8.45 million.
A single-family rental at 3940 Sunset Drive would be replaced with two rentals under plans filed with the City. An application calls for a lot line adjustment for the demolition of the current dwelling and construction of two new ones.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include a $9,000 slice on an El Sereno Traditional, a $40,000 cut on a Mount Washington fixer and a $100,000 chop on an Atwater Village bungalow.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- An El Sereno Bungalow on a Corner Lot
- Highland Park California Bungalow
Good luck house hunting!
