Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Elysian Valley
Four completed or nearly completed apartment buildings along Allesandro Street have hit the market for about $60 million, according to The Real Deal. The properties include the completed 32-unit River Apartments at 2938 Allesandro Street, listed for $18 million, and currently leasing units; the completed 36-unit JB Center Apartments at 2910 Allesandro, offered at $20 million; and two buildings still under construction — with a total 44 units — offered together for $23.4 million. The same portfolio also has a half-acre property at 2957 Allesandro listed for $13.3 million. The various entities that own these areas are all affiliated with the developer Mark Baatz.
Lincoln Heights
A proposed seven-story building with 184 residential units has been approved for construction by the Planning Commission for 3601-3615 Mission Rd. / 2010-2036 Lincoln Park Ave. Forty-seven of the units would be set aside for Very Low Income households. An appeal has been filed.
Los Feliz
The John Anson Ford Residence, a Historic-Cultural Monument on Normandie Avenue, has been sold for $4.25 million, less than three years after selling for $3.6 million, according to Redfin. The custom-built, five-bedroom Spanish Hacienda-style home dates back to 1932. L.A. County Supervisor John Anson Ford -- namesake for Hollywood's Ford Amphitheatre -- bought it in 1946, and lived there until his death in 1983 at the age of 100, according to the Los Feliz Improvement Association.
Mount Washington
A group of "civic leaders throughout Los Angeles County" have been looking at the Southwest Museum of the American Indian, according to a statement from the Autry Museum, which has been seeking help or a possible partnership in running the storied but beleaguered cultural landmark. Autry's statement did not give details about the interested group, except that they were “deeply interested and capable of stewarding the Southwest property and preserving it as a cultural resource to be enjoyed by all.” (The Eastsider)
