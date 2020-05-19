Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Elysian Valley: $20,000 cut on 3-bedroom, 1-bath Traditional with unfinished garage. Now asking $779,900.

Monterey Hills: $10,000 trim on 1-bedroom condo with updated kitchen an in-unit washer/dryer connections. Now Asking $419,000.

Silver Lake: $188,889 chop on two houses on a lot, each with 2 bedrooms. Now asking $1,299,999.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake