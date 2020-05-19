Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Elysian Valley: $20,000 cut on 3-bedroom, 1-bath Traditional with unfinished garage. Now asking $779,900.
Monterey Hills: $10,000 trim on 1-bedroom condo with updated kitchen an in-unit washer/dryer connections. Now Asking $419,000.
Silver Lake: $188,889 chop on two houses on a lot, each with 2 bedrooms. Now asking $1,299,999.
Which property is still the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
