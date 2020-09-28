Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Echo Park

The Silver Lake Heritage Trust has submitted an application to have the Taix restaurant building on Sunset Boulevard declared a historic landmark -- a designation that would make it much more difficult to demolish for a proposed residential and retail complex. But the owner of Taix French Restaurant has countered by proposing a different sort of monument - to declare the site of the building historic, rather than the building itself, The Eastsider reported. Mike Taix has said that the restaurant can no longer afford to stay in business in the existing building as it is currently configured.

A market/wine bar is planned in the former place of Par Paint store on Temple Street. An entity called Poco Enzo is seeking a conditional use permit to sell beer and wine for on-site or off-site consumption at 1634 W. Temple Street. During the day the shop will serve as a grab-and-go market (with items such as olives, dates, canned seafoods, vegan goods, bottled wine, kombucha, tartines and ceramics and wine glasses from local artists), according to a document filed with City Planning. But in the evening, they will also offer a selection of natural wines from Europe, as well as local California wines.

The Cultural Heritage Commission will consider declaring The Pleasance House, a 106-year-old bungalow a historic cultural monument at its Thursday meeting. The two-story residence at 1336-1342 North Sutherland St. was home to internationally recognized artist Stephan von Huene between 1967 and 1973. The application also describes the property as "an excellent and intact example of the Airplane Bungalow variation of the Craftsman architectural style." The home was built in 1914 for Agnes H. Pleasance. A detached guesthouse was added in 1924. The applicants - Jason and Caitlin Slack - are also the owners.

Elysian Heights

The Studio Theatre Playhouse - currently for sale at $4.5 million - has been a silent movie theater, a sound theater, and - since at least 1965 - a live performance venue for a string of live theater companies, said The Eastsider. “It’s a beautiful space,” said Alejandra Flores, founder of the Los Angeles Theater Academy, the latest company to use the venue. The space is finally ready to leave the Fuller family for the first time in 55 years.

Highland Park

Two former centers of Chicano art in Highland Park are being pitched as Historic-Cultural Monuments at the next Cultural Heritage Commission meeting, on Oct. 1, The Eastsider reported. The Centro de Arte Público at 5605 N. Figueroa St., and the Mechicano Art Center at 5337 N. Figueroa St. have both been nominated by the the Highland Park Heritage Trust, in a move to highlight the neighborhood's Chicano art history. Mechanico Arts Center came here from Whittier Boulevard in East L.A. in 1975, and led an active period from 1975 to 1978, focusing primarily on educating children and young adults. Centro de Arte Publico had a more professional and political focus. Arriving here in 1977, Centro had members who ended up completing art project for the city and whose work has ended up in private collections and museums. This location remained active as an arts collective only until 1978, when it moved its headquarters downtown.

