Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

City Terrace Traditional: $19,000 cut on 3-bedroom home with a remodeled bathroom, dual pane windows, and roof less than 7 years old. All the bedrooms are carpet and have a ceiling fan. Now $630,000.

Silver Lake condo: $15,000 slice on third floor unit with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, heating, an updated kitchen with granite counters and appliances. Also included is a community pool and 2 parking spaces. Now $640,000.

Echo Park 4-plex: $350,000 chop on two story home with four units that each carry 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Four garage spaces are located in the back and each have separate back entrances. Now $1,400,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments