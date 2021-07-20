Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
City Terrace Traditional: $19,000 cut on 3-bedroom home with a remodeled bathroom, dual pane windows, and roof less than 7 years old. All the bedrooms are carpet and have a ceiling fan. Now $630,000.
Silver Lake condo: $15,000 slice on third floor unit with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, heating, an updated kitchen with granite counters and appliances. Also included is a community pool and 2 parking spaces. Now $640,000.
Echo Park 4-plex: $350,000 chop on two story home with four units that each carry 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Four garage spaces are located in the back and each have separate back entrances. Now $1,400,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.