Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Echo Park 2-bedroom: $20,000 slice on remodeled 1898 home with air conditioning, security alarm, hot tub, and separate entrance to guest room with separate bathroom. Now asking $849,500.
Highland Park duplex: $30,000 reduction on 4-bedroom home in Historic Preservation Zone converted into 2 apartments with backyard. Now asking $898,000.
Atwater Village Traditional: $114,000 chop on fully upgraded 4-bedroom home with 4-bathrooms, expansive floor plan offering natural lighting. Now asking $1,085,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
