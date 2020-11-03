Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park condo: $20,000 slice on top floor 2-bedroom condo with earthquake insurance, 2 parking spaces and balcony. Now asking $569,000.

Highland Park 2-bedroom: $30,000 reduction on remodeled single story home with front porch and backyard. Now asking $749,900.

Silver Lake Traditional: $105,000 chop on 2-bedroom gated home with private backyard and 2-car detached garage. Now asking $1,095,000.

Which property remains overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments