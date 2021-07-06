Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Los Feliz condo: $20,000 slice on 1st floor corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, and a patio. Property also comes with 2 parking spaces and electric keypad front door lock system. Now $799,000.

Highland Park 3-bedroom: $31,000 cut on hilltop home with 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, solar panels, built-in wardrobes, and stainless steel appliances. Yard is filled with fruit trees and bed gardens. Now $969,000.

Eagle Rock bungalow: $51,000 chop on triplex with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Potential investment and development opportunity. Located close to restaurant hotspots and grocery stores. Now $1,249,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

