Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Los Feliz condo: $20,000 slice on 1st floor corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, and a patio. Property also comes with 2 parking spaces and electric keypad front door lock system. Now $799,000.
Highland Park 3-bedroom: $31,000 cut on hilltop home with 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, solar panels, built-in wardrobes, and stainless steel appliances. Yard is filled with fruit trees and bed gardens. Now $969,000.
Eagle Rock bungalow: $51,000 chop on triplex with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Potential investment and development opportunity. Located close to restaurant hotspots and grocery stores. Now $1,249,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
